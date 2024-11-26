LimeWire (LMWR) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,742,216 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 308,742,216.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.19286233 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,199,695.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

