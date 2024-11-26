Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $132,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,963.40. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,822 shares of company stock worth $2,133,658 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.99.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

