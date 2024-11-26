Lido wstETH Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $3,936.31 or 0.04259564 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and $26.30 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,410.04 or 0.99998821 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,245.40 or 0.99820663 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,761,807 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

