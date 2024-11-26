Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes $4.06 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 147.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 165,951 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,046,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 619,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247,289. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

