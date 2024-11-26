Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $64.28 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.94. 513,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

