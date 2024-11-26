Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 8,856 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.70. 448,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $420.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,473 shares of company stock worth $12,313,697 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

