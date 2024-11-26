Larson Financial Group LLC Has $762,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 79.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments
In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %
TXN stock opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Texas Instruments Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
