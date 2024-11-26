Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $394.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $287.27 and a 52 week high of $400.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

