Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 59 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,556,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $413.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

