Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,287,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after buying an additional 192,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,105,000 after acquiring an additional 567,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

