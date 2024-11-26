Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $82.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

