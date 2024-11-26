Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 366.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 232,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

