KOK Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $157,774.56 and approximately $9,545.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92,427.88 or 1.00018125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00011610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00055166 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00032015 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,714.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

