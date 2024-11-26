Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE KSS opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

