Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $620.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $463.89 and a one year high of $624.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.89.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.