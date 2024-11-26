Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 184.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,396 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,777,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,107,000 after acquiring an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

