Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after buying an additional 366,148 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $10,082,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

