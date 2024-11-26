Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 739 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 155,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60,371 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $3,563,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 89,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

