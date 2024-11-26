Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 423 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,624,000 after buying an additional 70,776 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 19.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $684.47 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

