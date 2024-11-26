Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,103 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

