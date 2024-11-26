J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.79. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5% yr/yr to ~$8.87-8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.100 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SJM opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

