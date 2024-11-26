J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.100 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.70-10.10 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

SJM opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

