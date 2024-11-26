iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

