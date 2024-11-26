iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

