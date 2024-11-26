iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

