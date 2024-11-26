iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.