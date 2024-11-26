iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 807,794 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.53 and a 52 week high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

