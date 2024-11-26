iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.01% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $2,841,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $183.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

