iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 1665932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after buying an additional 791,123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,548,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

