iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

