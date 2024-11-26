iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

