iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,129 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $240,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $150.36 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $152.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $624.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.