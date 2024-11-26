iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.53 and last traded at $82.53. 24 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.

