iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 9262839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

