Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 45,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,667 call options.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of Nikola stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. Nikola has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.51). Nikola had a negative net margin of 840.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.73%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 1382.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 29.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nikola from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

