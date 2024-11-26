Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 45,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,667 call options.
Nikola Stock Performance
Shares of Nikola stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. Nikola has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.51). Nikola had a negative net margin of 840.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.73%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 1382.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Nikola
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nikola from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
