Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.93 and last traded at $105.93, with a volume of 5593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWB. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,251,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,540,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,626,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 336.2% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.