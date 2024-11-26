Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,209,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $536.55 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.50 and a 12 month high of $552.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.19.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,539 shares of company stock valued at $26,112,364. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

