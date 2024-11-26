InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.07% of InterDigital worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in InterDigital by 294,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in InterDigital by 5.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in InterDigital by 89.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $25,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,702.22. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $472,253. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $193.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $194.90.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.