Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 4,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Inter Parfums Stock Performance
Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.48. 152,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,369. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
