Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.