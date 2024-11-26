Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Integral Ad Science accounts for about 5.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $916,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,930 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 55,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,982 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 726.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 142,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock worth $240,296. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAS opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

