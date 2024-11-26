Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 61,842 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 61,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $3,690,730.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,030,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,216,181.76. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 412,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -206.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,240 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Intapp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

