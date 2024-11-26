Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells 8,112 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $197,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,633.08. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unity Software Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,071,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Unity Software by 105.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Unity Software by 187.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 512.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 59,538 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

