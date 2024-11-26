Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) SVP Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $170,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.80. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Emily Dreyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $49,095.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 321,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,739,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

