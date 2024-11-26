Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 17,300 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $458,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 491,222 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,119.66. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $641.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

