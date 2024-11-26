Insider Selling: Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) CEO Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Wotczak sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $76,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,481,600. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wotczak sold 2,000 shares of Freedom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.

Freedom stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Freedom in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter worth about $426,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

