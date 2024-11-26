Insider Selling: Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) CEO Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Wotczak sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $76,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,481,600. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Wotczak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wotczak sold 2,000 shares of Freedom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.
Freedom Trading Down 0.6 %
Freedom stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Freedom
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
