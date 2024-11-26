Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,760 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,896,824 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,729.20. The trade was a 0.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $18,135.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. 38,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,831. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $117,000.

