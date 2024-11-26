Insider Buying: E&P Financial Group Limited (ASX:EP1) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

E&P Financial Group Limited (ASX:EP1 – Get Free Report) insider Benedict Keeble purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,250.00 ($83,279.22).

E&P Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

E&P Financial Group Company Profile

E&P Financial Group Limited engages in financial services business in Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: E&P Wealth, E&P Capital, and E&P Funds. The E&P Wealth segment provides financial advice, investment advice, stock broking, portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation fund administration, and legal services, retail clients, wholesale clients and high net worth individuals; and share transaction arrangement and handling services.

