Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

