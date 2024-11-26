IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC) Holdings Decreased by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. IB Acquisition comprises about 2.8% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned about 2.68% of IB Acquisition worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBAC. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,593,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in IB Acquisition by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in IB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,494,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,995,000.

IB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IB Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

IB Acquisition Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

